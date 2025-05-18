LeT Commander Razaullah Nizamani Shot Dead in Pakistan

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander and mastermind behind multiple deadly terror attacks in India, Razaullah Nizamani alias Abu Saifullah Khalid, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday in Sindh province of Pakistan.

According to reports, Nizamani had stepped out of his residence in Matli, Sindh, on Sunday afternoon when he was ambushed near the Matli Phalkara Chowk—barely a short distance from his home. The gunmen opened fire, fatally wounding the LeT commander before fleeing the scene.

Nizamani, a key figure in Pakistan-based terror networks, had long been on India’s radar. He is widely believed to be the mastermind behind the 2006 attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur. His name has also been linked to the 2005 Indian Institute of Science (IISc) attack in Bengaluru, and the deadly assault on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, in 2001, which claimed the lives of seven personnel.

Security sources said Nizamani had reportedly been receiving state protection from the Pakistani government. However, following the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian forces’ Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan Army and its intelligence agency ISI had issued strict advisories to LeT leaders to limit their movements in public.

Operating under multiple aliases—including Vinod Kumar—Nizamani was deeply entrenched in LeT's transnational operations. Apart from his terror activities on Indian soil, he played a pivotal role in running the group’s Nepal module, facilitating recruitment, financing, and logistical support. He was instrumental in moving operatives across the porous Indo-Nepal border, strengthening LeT’s underground networks.

Nizamani is also known to have worked closely with LeT’s senior operatives, including Azam Cheema and the group’s chief accountant Yaqoob. Based in Matli, his operations had increasingly focused on recruitment and fundraising, not only for Lashkar-e-Taiba but also for its front organisation, Jamat-ud-Dawa.

Reportedly married to a Nepali citizen, his cross-border connections further underlined his strategic value to the terror outfit.