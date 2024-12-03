Mamata’s Remark A Threat To Bangladesh’s Sovereignty, Says Mirza

Masum Billah, Dhaka

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has strongly protested West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks regarding the deployment of UN peacekeepers to Bangladesh, saying this was a threat to Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty.

“Mamata Banerjee’s statement is completely a threat to Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty. We think the view of the (Indian) leaders has been reflected to some extent through the remarks,” he said in a statement from London Monday.

Mirza Fakhrul is now in London on a 10-day visit.

The BNP secretary general also demanded immediate withdrawal of such a statement of Mamata Banerjee saying they should not have any such thoughts.

The people of Bangladesh earned independence through the Liberation War and recently regained democracy through a mass uprising. People of Bangladesh will stand against such a conspiracy at any cost, he added.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her speech in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday proposed the deployment of an international peacekeeping mission in Bangladesh, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in this regard.

Mirza Fakhrul said that false stories are being aired and published in the Indian media about the deterioration of communal harmony in Bangladesh which is not acceptable by any means.

Incidents of minority oppression in Bangladesh “propaganda”, foreign adviser tells diplomats

“Many renowned journalists from West Bengal and other parts of India came and saw that there was no such situation in Bangladesh. However, the people of Bangladesh will never accept the way the Indian media and their leaders are spreading a complete lie and threatening the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh,” Fakhrul said.

The BNP secretary general noted that a new conspiracy has been launched recently in Bangladesh centring ISKCON.

“It is very clear that the recent role of ISKCON is very suspicious, mysterious and a threat to the independence, sovereignty and stability of Bangladesh,” he said.