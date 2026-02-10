Military Personnel, Medical Worker Among 5 Killed In Libya Helicopter Crash

Five people on board a helicopter were killed after it crashed at Al-Sarra Air Base, near Kufra in Libya, on Monday.

The helicopter was carrying two military personnel and a medical team, including two foreign nationals, when the incident occurred. Officials said the aircraft had been deployed on a medical evacuation mission to transport a soldier who had been seriously injured in a traffic accident in the desert.

The crash took place as the helicopter was returning to the base. Emergency teams rushed to the site, but none of the occupants survived.

The victims have been identified as Mustafa Majdi Hamid Wahida and Ali Fayez Al-Nazzal, both members of the military transport service, and Faraj Al-Nazzal, a nurse at Martyr Attia Al-Kasah Hospital. The pilot and his assistant were also killed in the crash.

Authorities have confirmed the deaths and said the cause of the crash is yet to be determined. An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances leading to the incident.

