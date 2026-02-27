‘Open War’: Pakistan, Afghanistan Trade Airstrikes; 55 Pak Soldiers Killed

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan flared dramatically after both sides claimed heavy casualties in a fresh wave of cross-border fighting along the disputed Durand Line.

The Afghan Ministry of National Defence said its forces killed 55 Pakistani soldiers during what it described as a retaliatory operation late Thursday night. According to Kabul, the action began around 8 pm on February 26, the 9th day of Ramadan, after alleged incursions by Pakistani troops into Afghan territory days earlier.

In a statement, Afghan officials accused Pakistan of violating their borders and killing women and children. Afghan forces reportedly struck military positions across eastern and southeastern provinces bordering Pakistan, including Paktika, Paktia, Khost, Nangarhar, Kunar and Nuristan.

Kabul claimed two Pakistani bases and 19 posts were destroyed or seized during the four-hour operation, and said weapons, ammunition and military vehicles were captured. Eight Afghan fighters were reported killed, while 11 others were injured. Afghan authorities also alleged that civilians were wounded in a missile strike on a refugee camp in Nangarhar.

Islamabad, however, presented a sharply different account.

Pakistani media outlets, including ARY News and Geo News, reported that Pakistan launched a counter-offensive named ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ targeting Taliban positions. Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s spokesperson Mosharraf Zaidi claimed that 133 Afghan Taliban fighters were killed and more than 200 injured. Pakistani forces also said they destroyed 27 Taliban posts and took control of nine others in operations across Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram and Bajaur.

Earlier, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes in parts of Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia. He described the strikes as “cowardly” but said there were no reported casualties.

The situation escalated further after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a strongly worded statement on social media, declaring what he called an “open war” against the Taliban-led administration in Kabul. He accused the Afghan authorities of sheltering militant groups and exporting terrorism after the withdrawal of NATO forces.

The Durand Line, a 2,611-kilometre border drawn during British rule in the 19th century, has long been a flashpoint between the two neighbours and remains unrecognised by Afghanistan.

Also Read: Clashes Erupt Along Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; Taliban Issues Stern Warning