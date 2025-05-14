Retired US Army Officer John Spencer Hails Operation Sindoor a Model of Decisive Power and Strategy

Retired US Army Officer John Spencer took to the social media platform X to emphasise the significance of the campaign. In his detailed post, Spencer described Operation Sindoor as a rare instance of “decisive power clearly applied,” and offered a day-by-day breakdown of events from May 7 to May 10. His analysis underscored the operation’s effectiveness not just as a military response, but as a demonstration of India's new strategic doctrine.

"After just four days of calibrated military action, it is objectively conclusive: India achieved a massive victory. Operation Sindoor met and exceeded its strategic aims—destroying terrorist infrastructure, demonstrating military superiority, restoring deterrence, and unveiling a new national security doctrine. This was not symbolic force. It was decisive power, clearly applied," he posted on X today.

Spencer further highlighted that the operation represents a shift from reactive diplomacy to proactive deterrence, describing it as a “strategic hold following a rare and unambiguous military victory.” He noted that this new approach, defined by precision, restraint, and clarity, should be studied by other nations confronting state-sponsored terrorism.

Doctrinal Clarity, Strategic Success

India's response to the Pahalgam massacre, believed to have been carried out by Pakistan-backed terror outfit TRF, did not follow the traditional path of diplomatic protests. Instead, it marked the unveiling of a new doctrine, one where terror attacks originating from across the border are now treated as acts of war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unequivocal message that “India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail” reinforced this new red line.

Operation Sindoor, conducted under the shadow of nuclear escalation and intense geopolitical scrutiny, has been hailed for achieving specific strategic goals within a limited timeframe, without triggering a full-scale war. As experts assert, this marks a significant evolution in India’s approach to national security, decisive, measured, and resolute.

