Trump Draws Controversy by Comparing PM Modi with Shehbaz Sharif

US President Donald Trump's repeated assertions about facilitating a ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan prompted a strong response from the Congress party, which criticized the Republican leader for not only linking the two nations but also equating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharing a clip of Donald Trump's latest remarks on an India-Pakistan ceasefire understanding made during an event in Saudi Arabia, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera remarked, "Trump does it again."

In his caption, Khera wrote, "The US President repeats himself: 'I used trade to make a deal between them, and they agreed.' Donald Trump is not only linking India with Pakistan once more, but also drawing a comparison between Prime Minister Modi and Shehbaz Sharif."

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera questioned whether the Prime Minister's Office would accept such a comparison.

Meanwhile, Praveen Chakravarty, chairman of the Professionals' Congress and Data Analytics department, took a jibe at the government, saying, "Pakistan’s Prime Minister and India’s Prime Minister are being treated as equals. Pakistan and India are being portrayed as equal powers. And who’s making this claim? Prime Minister Modi’s ‘good friend’, President Trump."

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also shared Trump’s remarks made in Saudi Arabia on X, mocking the government by saying, “This narrative wasn’t part of the syllabus.”

During his four-day tour of the Middle East, former US President Donald Trump once again claimed on Tuesday that his administration had "successfully brokered a historic ceasefire" to halt rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Speaking at a Saudi-US investment forum in Riyadh, Trump said, "As I stated in my inaugural address, my greatest aspiration is to be a peacemaker and a unifier. I don't like war. By the way, we have the greatest military in the history of the world."

He added, "Just days ago, my administration successfully brokered a historic ceasefire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan."

India Dismisses Trump's Ceasefire Claim as 'Factually Incorrect

The Indian government on Tuesday firmly rejected US President Donald Trump’s assertion that he helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in return for trade concessions. It clarified that trade was never discussed between the two nations in the context of the recent military tensions.

Responding to speculation over the involvement of the US or other countries in defusing the crisis, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the "specific date, time, and wording of the understanding" to cease hostilities were decided directly by the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan during a phone conversation that began at 3:35 p.m. on May 10.

