Tarique Rahman to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM Today

Bangladesh is set for a fresh chapter in its political history as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman will be sworn in as Prime Minister on Tuesday, along with newly elected Members of Parliament.

Advertisment

The ceremony marks a new phase in Dhaka’s politics following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024.

Tarique Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, returned to the country after 17 years in exile and led the BNP to a landslide victory in the recent general elections.

India will be represented at the swearing-in ceremony by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that his presence highlights the deep-rooted ties between India and Bangladesh and reaffirms India’s commitment to democratic values and bilateral cooperation.

BNP MP Rashiduzzaman Millat said the oath-taking ceremony for parliament members will take place at 9:30 am at the Parliament building, followed by the swearing-in of ministers at 4:00 pm. He also clarified that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Pakistan will not attend the event.

Meanwhile, questions remain over whether the newly elected MPs will take an additional oath as members of a proposed constitutional reform council. According to reports in Prothom Alo, discussions are ongoing about forming such a council to implement recommendations under the July National Charter.

Sources within the BNP have indicated that the party prefers to adhere to the existing constitutional provisions, which only provide for the swearing-in of MPs and do not mention any constitutional reform council. Party leaders have also reportedly raised concerns about the legal basis of the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order.

In the February 12 elections, the BNP secured a commanding majority in the 300-member parliament, winning more than 151 seats. The BNP-led alliance won 212 seats overall, according to the Bangladesh Election Commission. Jamaat-e-Islami emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats after contesting separately, while the Bangladesh Awami League was barred from participating in the polls.

Also Read: BNP Victory in Bangladesh Elections 2026: What it Means for India?