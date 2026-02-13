Tarique Rahman’s BNP Heads for Majority in Bangladesh Elections

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to form the next government in Bangladesh as vote counting continues for the country’s 13th parliamentary elections.

In a post on X in the early hours of Friday, the party’s media cell said the BNP has secured a majority and is poised to take charge.

Local media projections indicate a strong showing by the BNP and its allies. According to The Daily Star, counting has been completed in 194 constituencies, with results from 105 seats still pending. Out of 299 seats, the BNP and its allies have reportedly won 149 so far, followed by Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies with 39 seats.

The Dhaka Tribune reported that early trends show the BNP leading in 151 constituencies, suggesting it is on track to cross the halfway mark needed to form the government. Jamaat-e-Islami is projected to emerge as the main opposition with around 43 seats. However, the Bangladesh Election Commission is yet to formally declare the final results.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen congratulated the people of Bangladesh on what he described as a successful election. In a post on X, he also extended congratulations to BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman on what he termed a historic victory and expressed hope for stronger cooperation between the two countries.

Despite the strong performance, Tarique Rahman has reportedly urged party workers to avoid public celebrations out of respect for the recent passing of his mother, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. He instead called for prayers to be offered in her memory after Friday congregational prayers. Rahman has also been unofficially declared elected from the Bogura-6 constituency after securing a decisive lead, with counting in nearly all polling centres completed.

The election is being seen as a major turning point in Bangladesh’s political history, coming after Khaleda Zia’s death and the continued ban on the Awami League, led by her long-time rival Sheikh Hasina.

