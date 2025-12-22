Trump's Photo Briefly Removed, Later Restored In Epstein Files Release

The United States Department of Justice has restored a photograph of President Donald Trump that appeared in the latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein-related files, stating that the image does not show any victims connected to the Epstein case.

Advertisment

According to the Justice Department, the photograph was briefly taken down after officials from the Southern District of New York flagged it for review as a precautionary step aimed at protecting victims. After examining the image, authorities found no evidence that any Epstein victims were present and decided to repost it without making any changes.

In a post on X, the DOJ said the image was removed “out of an abundance of caution” and only for verification. Once the review was completed, the department confirmed that no redaction was necessary.

Earlier, CNN reported that several files from the newly released Epstein documents appeared to have been temporarily removed from the DOJ website. At least 16 files were missing at one point, including the photograph featuring Trump.

Other files that were briefly unavailable reportedly included images of artwork, mail slots filled with envelopes, a tiled hallway, and pages from a notebook containing names and apartment numbers.

In a separate statement, the Justice Department said it remains committed to transparency and will only remove or redact information when required by law. The department explained that it is legally obligated to protect identifying details of victims, minors, or potential victims, along with sensitive or privileged material.

The DOJ also clarified that no content is being removed to protect famous individuals or politically exposed persons. Officials added that when individuals claiming to be victims, or their lawyers, request removals, the material is temporarily taken down for review and later re-released with limited redactions if legally necessary.

Also Read: WATCH: Unseen Epstein Images Drag Powerful Names Back Into Spotlight