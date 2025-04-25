US Issues Travel Warning for India Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack and Rising Tensions

Amid the Pahalgam terror attack that has sent shockwaves across India, the U.S has issued a revised travel advisory for its citizens visiting the country.

Advertisment

In its updated travel advisory, the US government has warned its citizens against travelling to Jammu and Kashmir, as well as areas within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border, citing the risk of armed conflict. For context, a recent terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam claimed 26 lives. Here are the key details of the US advisory.

Jammu and Kashmir Designated Level 4: Do Not Travel, Says U.S. Advisory

The U.S. Department of State's updated travel advisory warns that terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in Jammu and Kashmir. It advises against travel to the region, except for visits to eastern Ladakh and its capital, Leh. Violence is sporadic, particularly along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan, and also in popular tourist destinations like Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam in the Kashmir Valley.

India-Pakistan Border Tensions Escalate

The US government has also advised its citizens to stay at least 10 kilometres away from the India-Pakistan border "due to the potential for armed conflict."

On Wednesday, India suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty and downgraded diplomatic relations with Pakistan, including expelling its military attachés, in response to cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Furthermore, the US government has advised its citizens against visiting:

The U.S. government has advised against travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (excluding the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest. Travel is also discouraged within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the risk of armed conflict, and in parts of Central and East India due to terrorism. Additionally, travel to Manipur is advised against due to violence and crime.