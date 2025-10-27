The Assamese film industry stands on the brink of a historic moment with the upcoming release of Roi Roi Binale — a musical romantic drama that carries the creative soul of Zubeen Garg.

More than just a film, Roi Roi Binale is an emotional journey, a celebration, and a farewell rolled into one. It represents not only Zubeen’s artistic genius but also the dreams and resilience of Assamese cinema.

Roi Roi Binale - A Film That Transcends Cinema

Zubeen Garg wasn’t just the star of Roi Roi Binale — he was its heartbeat. Written, composed, and performed by the legendary artist himself, the film became his final masterpiece.

Following his untimely demise, the project evolved into a collective tribute — a cinematic offering that keeps his voice and vision alive in every frame.

Key Details

• Title: Roi Roi Binale (ৰৈ ৰৈ বিনালে)

• Language: Assamese

• Genre: Musical Romantic Drama

• Director: Rajesh Bhuyan

• Writer & Composer: Zubeen Garg

• Producer: Garima Saikia Garg (Posthumous Credit to Zubeen Garg)

• Release Date: 31 October 2025 (Nationwide)

• Cinematography: Pradip Daimary

• Production House: Garg Production

• Shooting Locations: Assam, Sri Lanka (Colombo)

Cast

• Zubeen Garg as the Blind Artist

• Mousumi Alifa as the Female Lead

• Yashashree Bhuyan

• Achurjya Borpatra

• Victor Banerjee

• Joy Kashyap

• Nipon Goswami (Special Appearance)

• Ananya Parashar

Roi Roi Binale - Historic Booking Response

Roi Roi Binale, the final film of late Assamese music legend and actor Zubeen Garg, is set for a nationwide theatrical release on 31 October 2025, and advance bookings have already created historic milestones for Assamese cinema. Ticket sales opened on 24 October and witnessed an extraordinary response, with more than five lakh tickets booked within the first hour. On BookMyShow, most shows were marked “Filling Fast” soon after bookings went live, while several theatres reported houseful shows even before release.

The film has recorded an unprecedented 162 shows in Guwahati alone on release day, making it the biggest Assamese film opening in the city’s history. Leading multiplex chains such as INOX Aurus Mall (23 shows), PVR City Centre (22 shows), and Cinepolis (19 shows) have dedicated a majority of their screens to the film. Due to massive public demand, cinema halls have even added early morning screenings from 6 AM and late-night shows to accommodate audiences.

The craze is not limited to Assam. Roi Roi Binale has become the first Assamese film to achieve a large-scale metro release, securing 10 theatre screens in Bengaluru, including premium venues like PVR Vega City Mall, Phoenix MarketCity, Lulu Mall, INOX Megaplex Mall of Asia, and Garuda Mall. Limited shows are also being planned in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Hyderabad, depending on public demand and theatre availability.

Tickets are available for booking on BookMyShow, Paytm Movies, PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis apps, along with physical box office counters across Assam. Due to high demand, fans are being advised to book early as premium and family seating categories are selling out rapidly. With emotional anticipation around Zubeen Garg’s final screen appearance, Roi Roi Binale is expected to register one of the biggest openings ever for a regional film from Northeast India.

Roi Roi Binale - Ticket Price Hike Controversy

Amid the overwhelming excitement for Roi Roi Binale, a controversy erupted over sudden ticket price hikes in several theatres across Guwahati and other parts of Assam. Multiplex chains such as PVR and Cinepolis significantly increased ticket prices soon after advance booking opened, triggering widespread criticism from the public. Prices at some halls jumped by ₹100–₹250 per ticket, with normal seats rising from around ₹180–₹220 to ₹350–₹410 and premium categories touching ₹600–₹650. Thousands of fans accused theatre owners of commercially exploiting the emotions of Assamese people who are eager to watch Zubeen Garg on the big screen for the last time.

Following massive backlash on social media, Team Roi Roi Binale released an official clarification, stating that the surge was a result of dynamic pricing—an automatic system used by multiplex chains where ticket prices increase after 60–80% seats are booked. The team publicly appealed to cinema halls to disable dynamic pricing and restore fixed ticket rates for the film, considering its emotional value. Theatre authorities reportedly agreed and began resetting prices to their original range, promising fair accessibility for all viewers. Despite the brief controversy, demand for Roi Roi Binale continues to grow, with advance tickets selling out minutes after being listed.

Roi Roi Binale - Plot Snapshot

The film follows the story of a blind artist (played by Zubeen Garg) whose world revolves around music and imagination.

Through his inner vision, he experiences love, heartbreak, and the eternal struggle between dreams and destiny.

Roi Roi Binale is not just a love story; it is an ode to art, to music, and to the spirit of creation even amidst despair.

Why This Film Matters

For Assam, Roi Roi Binale isn’t just a movie release — it’s an emotional phenomenon. It bridges the past and future of Assamese cinema.

Zubeen’s departure left a void, but through this film, he continues to speak to his people — the fans who grew up with his songs, the youth who found hope in his melodies, and the artists who looked up to his relentless passion.

The technical achievements are equally commendable — the use of anamorphic lenses, cross-border shooting, and a visually rich narrative signal a new ambition for Assamese cinema.

Roi Roi Binale - Behind the Scenes

The journey of Roi Roi Binale was not easy. The filming spanned over three years, and after Zubeen’s sudden demise,

his wife Garima Saikia Garg took on the responsibility to see it through. With deep emotion and unshakable commitment,

she vowed to fulfill her husband’s dream and bring his final project to the screen — unchanged and undiluted.

Emotional Significance

Every song, every line, every frame in Roi Roi Binale carries the essence of Zubeen’s soul. His voice, though incomplete in dubbing, echoes in the silence of the film.

It is as if he continues to sing — through the wind, through the crowd, through every beating heart in Assam.

Roi Roi Binale is not merely a farewell — it is a rebirth of Assamese cinema’s confidence and creative scale.

Through this film, Zubeen Garg leaves behind not just melodies but memories, not just cinema but a cultural heartbeat that will echo for generations.