The 50 Winner 2026: Top 4 Finalists, Final Task and Big Twist Revealed

The high-stakes celebrity reality show The 50 is heading toward its much-anticipated grand finale after a month-long run packed with drama, strategy and eliminations inside the intense “Lion’s den.” While the finale episode was filmed on February 19, 2026, the official streaming date is expected to be nearly a month later, keeping fans guessing about the real winner.

The 50 Grand Finale Tentative Date: When Will the Winner Be Announced?

According to reports from Times of India TV, the grand finale of The 50 is tentatively scheduled to stream on March 22, 2026.

Although the finale episode has already been shot in Mumbai, the makers have deliberately delayed the telecast to preserve suspense. The unusual gap between filming and streaming has only intensified speculation and online leaks about the winner.

To prevent spoilers from ruining the surprise, the production team reportedly took additional measures during the finale shoot to keep the actual winner under wraps.

Where to Watch The 50 Grand Finale Online

Like the previous episodes, the grand finale of The 50 will stream exclusively on The 50 via JioHotstar.

Viewers will be able to access the finale through the platform once it goes live on the tentative date. The show has been available digitally since its premiere on February 1, 2026, and has consistently generated strong engagement.

The Top 5 Finalists: Who Reached the Last Stage?

As the season progressed, several well-known television and reality personalities were eliminated. By the finale, the competition narrowed down significantly.

Fifth Place Exit

Rajat Dalal reportedly finished in fifth place just before the final showdown began.

The Top 4 Finalists

The final four contestants competing for the trophy are:

Faisal Shaikh (popularly known as Mr Faisu)

Immortal Kaka

Krishna Shroff

Shiv Thakare

These four celebrities battled it out in the final challenge that determined the winner.

The Final Puzzle Task: How the Winner Was Decided

For the grand finale, the makers introduced a high-pressure individual puzzle task where timing was the deciding factor.

The structure of the task was designed to prevent strategic advantage:

Each finalist attempted the puzzle individually.

The other three contestants were not allowed to watch the performance.

The fastest correct completion would determine the winner.

Performance Breakdown

Immortal Kaka attempted first but failed to complete the puzzle successfully.

Krishna Shroff completed the challenge in approximately 25 minutes.

Shiv Thakare solved the puzzle in around 10 minutes, making him the fastest performer.

Mr Faisu initially solved it incorrectly and was informed by “The Lion” that it was wrong. After retrying, he completed it in about 14 minutes.

Based strictly on timing, Shiv Thakare emerged as the apparent winner.

Shiv Thakare: Has He Really Won The 50?

Reports from the sets suggest that Shiv Thakare has won The 50 Season 1. However, the makers introduced a major twist to maintain suspense.

Instead of filming just one victory moment, they shot separate winning sequences with all four finalists holding the trophy. This clever strategy ensures that no confirmed leak reveals the true champion before the official telecast.

So while strong buzz points to Shiv Thakare, the final confirmation is expected only on March 22.

The Lion’s Twist: A Game-Changing Moment

Just when the finalists believed the results were clear, “The Lion” introduced an unexpected twist during the finale. The nature of the twist reportedly left all four finalists stunned.

Although details of the twist have not been officially revealed, insiders suggest it could potentially impact how the winner is perceived on screen. Whether it changes the final result or simply adds drama will only be known when the episode streams.

Shiv Thakare’s Reality Show Legacy

If Shiv Thakare’s win is confirmed, it will further strengthen his reputation as a formidable reality show competitor.

He is no stranger to the format, having previously appeared in:

Roadies

Bigg Boss Marathi

Bigg Boss 16

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

His consistent performance across competitive reality platforms has built him a strong fan base, which may have contributed to his dominance in The 50 finale task.

Star-Studded Contestant Line-Up This Season

The 50 featured several prominent television and reality personalities throughout its run, including:

Karan Patel

Urvashi Dholakia

Yuvika Choudhary

Ridhi Dogra

Prince Narula

Ridhima Pandit

Divya Agarwal

Rajat Dalal

Nikki Tamboli

The format, which brought together 50 celebrities in a high-pressure competitive environment, quickly became a talking point due to its strategic gameplay and unpredictable eliminations.

Why the Finale Strategy Has Increased Curiosity

The decision to shoot multiple winning sequences reflects the makers’ attempt to outsmart leaks and maintain anticipation. In the era of social media spoilers, such precautionary measures have become increasingly common in reality television.

The nearly one-month delay between filming and streaming has further fueled speculation. As of now, the real winner remains officially unannounced, even though insider reports suggest otherwise.

All eyes are now on March 22, 2026, the tentative streaming date for The 50 grand finale. Only then will viewers know whether Shiv Thakare truly bagged the title or if the Lion’s final twist changes the narrative.

Until the episode goes live, the mystery surrounding the “real winner who survived the Lion’s den” continues to keep fans hooked.

