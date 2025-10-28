Assam CM Joins Devotees in Chhath Puja Celebrations in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday morning attended Chhath Puja celebrations in Guwahati on the final day of the four-day festival. The Chief Minister interacted with devotees and extended his greetings as they offered prayers to the rising sun.

In Assam, devotees marked the occasion with enthusiasm at various ghats including Guwahati’s Lachit Ghat and Pandu Ghat.

Taking to X, he wrote in Hindi, “I had the great privilege of receiving the blessings of Chhathi Maiya along with devotees during the final ritual of the Chhath Mahaparv, the Usha Arghya. Jai Surya Bhagwan.”

छठ महापर्व के अंतिम अनुष्ठान , उषा अर्घ्य के अवसर पर श्रद्धालुओं के साथ छठी मैया का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त करने का परम सौभाग्य मिला 🙏🏽



जय सूर्य भगवान 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XEvuX5VFgl — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 28, 2025

Across the country as well, lakhs of devotees gathered at riverbanks, ponds and ghats early in the morning to offer Usha Arghya, marking the conclusion of Chhath Puja.

In Delhi, the Yamuna ghats witnessed a massive turnout as devotees performed the final prayers. Hathi Ghat at ITO was illuminated as hymns and devotional songs filled the air. Similar scenes were reported in Varanasi, where thousands gathered along the Ganga ghats to offer prayers. Devotees also thronged Shastri Ghat on the last day of the festival.

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv began on October 25 with Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on October 26. Devotees offered Sandhya Arghya to the setting sun on October 27, and the festival concluded on October 28 with Usha Arghya offered to the rising sun, seeking blessings for health, prosperity and family well-being.

