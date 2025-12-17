Body Cams & Speed Guns: Guwahati Cops Get Tough on Drunk Drivers This New Year

With the New Year approaching, the Assam Transport Department has stepped up efforts to prevent road accidents, especially those caused by drunk driving and over-speeding in Guwahati city.

The department has made it clear that drivers found consuming alcohol or driving at high speeds will face strict action. Special arrangements have been put in place to ensure safer roads during the festive season, when traffic usually increases.

To strengthen enforcement, the Kamrup district Transport Department has provided its enforcement teams with new and modern equipment. On Tuesday, Transport Minister Charan Boro distributed 84 road safety kits to enforcement officials and the police.

Each road safety kit includes a body camera, a speed gun to check vehicle speed, and a dash camera. These tools will help officials clearly identify vehicles that are being driven at excessive speed and take action against the drivers by issuing fines.

On Tuesday night, the Transport Minister himself came out on the streets to oversee the enforcement drive. He joined transport officials and the police at ABC Point in Guwahati, where vehicles were stopped and checked.

During the drive, officials used breath analysers to check drivers for alcohol consumption and warned motorists to follow traffic rules strictly to avoid accidents.

The minister also noted that road accidents have reduced by 16 per cent compared to previous years, attributing the decline to stricter enforcement and increased monitoring.

Moreover, the Transport Department said such special drives will continue in the coming days in various parts of the city.

