Guwahati Youth Held in Theft Case, Stolen Activa Recovered

In a swift operation, Dispur Police apprehended an 18-year-old youth in connection with a vehicle theft case under Dispur Police Station Case No. 425/2025, registered under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused, identified as Mansur Hussain, hails from Indrapur near the TV Tower locality in Bhangagarh, under the jurisdiction of Bhangagarh Police Station in Kamrup (Metro) district.

Following credible leads, police recovered a stolen two-wheeler — a black Honda Activa scooty bearing registration number AS 01 BW 1749 — from the possession of the accused. The vehicle had reportedly gone missing earlier this month, prompting the registration of the aforementioned case.

Earlier on 31st March, Guwahati police busted a truck theft racket and arrested eight individuals involved in stealing a parked truck in broad daylight using a crane.

The arrested accused were identified as Nur Hussain, Rashidul Alam, Maidul Islam, Ainul Haque, Najrul Islam, Pankaj Yadav, Sanjeev Kumar, and Ranbir Arora.

According to police sources, the gang stole the truck from the city and later sold it at a scrapyard in 13 Mile after dismantling it. Based on intelligence inputs, the police raided the scrapyard and recovered the truck’s parts, identifying the vehicle through its engine number. The scrapyard owner was also been taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the crime.