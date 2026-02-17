15-Day Leave For Teachers, 1 Lakh Women Beneficiaries: Big Decisions from Assam Cabinet

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced a series of major Cabinet decisions following a meeting held during the ongoing Assam Legislative Assembly session. The Cabinet also approved the Vote-on-Account for the financial year 2026–27.

Major Boost to Women Entrepreneurship Scheme

The Chief Minister stated that 32 lakh women in the state have already benefited under the state’s women entrepreneurship initiative. Additionally, 1,03,500 new beneficiaries will be included under the scheme.

He said women whose names were earlier left out would also receive financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each. Another 1,03,500 women will newly receive funds under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita scheme.

3% Reservation for Tea Tribe and Adivasi Youth

In a significant decision, the Cabinet approved 3% reservation in Grade I and Grade II government jobs for youths belonging to the tea tribe and Adivasi communities.

Second Sainik School in Karbi Anglong

The Cabinet approved the establishment of a second Sainik School in Karbi Anglong with an estimated project cost of Rs 335 crore. The initiative will be undertaken jointly by the Government of India and the Government of Assam.

Infrastructure and Sports Development

• The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has been allotted 31 bighas of land in Dhemaji for the construction of a new stadium.

• Rs 20 crore has been approved for infrastructure development of Barbheti in Jorhat, a significant spiritual site of the Matak community.

Teachers’ Earned Leave Increased

The Cabinet approved an increase in annual earned leave for teachers from 10 days to 15 days per year. Amendments to the service rules of the Agriculture Department were also cleared.

CM on APSC Result Cancellation

Referring to the recent cancellation of the APSC results, CM Sarma said there were two reserved posts each for Moran and Matak communities. However, four posts were mistakenly allocated to the Matak community. Following concerns raised by the Matak community, the decision was cancelled. The corrected result will be published afresh.

