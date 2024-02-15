Assam Congress Chief Plans 'Himanta-Free' Future Amid MLA Fiasco

Pointing out systematic corruption in the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Assam Congress chief shed light on how chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma went to BJP when certain allegations of misappropriation came up against him and he was called by the police for probe. Ajata Neog went to BJP when CM Vigilance Cell issued a summon to her. Even Gautam Roy joined the BJP when he was called by the CM Vigilance Cell, said Bhupen Borah.