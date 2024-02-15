Assam Congress Chief Plans 'Himanta-Free' Future Amid MLA Fiasco

After Assam Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha stepped down as the working president of the party's state unit on Wednesday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah stated that the party is in the process of becoming "Himanta-free".
Bhupen Borah's remarks came while replying to media persons in the wake of MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das expressing their open support to the BJP government.
The Assam Congress chief said that he would discuss the issue with the central leadership of the Congress and wait for their directions to move further in this regard.
He said, "The people of Assam are like sleeping lions who are quietly watching everything that is going on in the political sphere. When Rahul Gandhi had come to Assam, Kamalakhya Purkayastha had said things against the BJP government that I had never heard before. Moreover, MLAs jumping ships to the BJP is a complete rumour."
"I spoke to Kamalakhya this morning. He informed me that he was under pressure," the Assam Congress president said.
Bhupen Borah went on to say that sometimes in politics, some things happen inadvertently and there is nothing that can be done about it. Highlighting the rise of Mizoram's Chief Minister, he said that at one time, he was nothing and now he is a chief minister.
He said, "Look at the chief minister. Today he is running his government with the help of our people. We are awaiting the people's mandate. Whenever they decide to change the government, we will be ready to serve."
Pointing out systematic corruption in the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Assam Congress chief shed light on how chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma went to BJP when certain allegations of misappropriation came up against him and he was called by the police for probe. Ajata Neog went to BJP when CM Vigilance Cell issued a summon to her. Even Gautam Roy joined the BJP when he was called by the CM Vigilance Cell, said Bhupen Borah.
Meanwhile, Bhupen Borah acknowledged receiving the letter from Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha wherein the Assam Congress MLA mentioned about stepping down from his position and continuing as a "primary member" of the party.
Before concluding, the Assam Congress chief drew resemblances to the epic 'Ramayana', stating that Sugreeva will receive the same fate that Vali got.