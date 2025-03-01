Assam Police SIT Probes Alleged Pakistan Link of Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police has arrived in Delhi to investigate the alleged links between Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Gogoi, and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. The team, led by Rosie Kalita, is acting on directives from ADGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta.

The investigation aims to gather information on the nature of Elizabeth’s association with Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and examine any communication between them during his visit to Delhi. The SIT will also probe the activities of Sheikh’s NGO in the national capital.

Additionally, the team will scrutinize Elizabeth’s passport, visa, and other travel-related documents as part of the investigation.

The SIT comprises ADGP Munna Prasad Gupta, Pranabjyoti Goswami, Rosie Kalita, and Maitreyee Deka.

