APDCL Employee Physically Assaulted In Assam's Dhubri
An Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) employee was injured after being attacked by a group of miscreants in Assam's Dhubri on Wednesday.
The shocking case of physical assault was reported from Bishkhowa village which falls in the Golakganj tehsil of Assam's Dhubri district.
According to the information received, the APDCL employee tried to prevent the accused from illegally stealing electricity by tapping the power lines using cable hooks.
However, instead of heeding to the directions, the unruly group lashed at the APDCL employee and physically assaulted him.
The victim in the matter told reporters that there were four people involved in the attack on him. All of the assailants were unfamiliar, he said, adding that he filed a complaint in connection with the matter.
Meanwhile, officials acknowledged that a complaint of physical assault was filed by the victim APDCL employee against four assailants. Based on the complaint, one of the accused was nabbed by the police, while the other three remain absconding.
Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.