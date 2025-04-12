Fire Engulfs Margherita Ply Factory, Environmentalist Terms 'Nature's Revenge'

A massive fire broke out at Natural Panel Industries Pvt. Ltd., a plywood manufacturing unit located in Margherita, Assam, causing significant property damage. The fire rapidly spread and engulfed the entire facility within minutes. The factory, owned by businessman Sanjeev Kumar Choubey, suffered extensive damage before emergency services could arrive.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. As per the latest reports, while the fire has been contained, it has not yet been fully extinguished. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

"Nature's Revenge?"

Environmental activist Devajit Moran commented on the fire, calling it "nature's revenge." He alleged that the factory, situated near the protected forests of the Digboi division in Margherita, had played a role in encouraging deforestation for profit. According to Moran, the factory operators lured villagers into illegal logging activities, contributing to the destruction of the forest ecosystem.

Moran stated, "Nature plays an important role in our lives, and if we keep destroying it, it will strike back. What we are witnessing could be a warning." He pointed to the Pawoi area in Makum Pathar, where forest destruction is already visible, calling it a "sad sight."

He urged the Assam Government and the Forest Department to take immediate action by shutting down such wood mills, warning that continued timber smuggling and deforestation would have devastating effects on the environment and future generations.