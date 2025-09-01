BTC Polls 2025: Akhil Gogoi Approves Raijor Dal Candidate List

Raijor Dal has announced its candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election 2025. Following the recommendation of the party’s Central Steering Committee, President Akhil Gogoi has approved the names of the candidates for key constituencies.
The announced candidates are:
23 Dihira (Open): Aswini Das
24 Mushalpur (ST): Dr. Gauri Sankar Sarania
34 Khaling Duar (ST): Daleswar Boro
35 Mwdwibari (Open): Moon Sahariah
The announcement was made by Chinmoy Borah, General Secretary (Administration) of Raijor Dal.
Raijor Dal’s candidate list is expected to shape the party’s campaign strategy in the upcoming BTC elections.
Earlier on Sunday, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has released its list of candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, fielding nominees in four constituencies.
On the same day, the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) on Sunday (Aug 31) declared its list of candidates for the third and final phase of the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. The announcement was made by BPF PresidentHagrama Mohilary, following authorisation by the 18th Policy Making Body (PMB) meeting held on August 4, 2025, at Daodhara, Baksa.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, on Sunday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Council Elections 2025.
State BJP presidentDilip Saikia, following the decision of the party’s State Election Committee, released the names of 28 candidates who will contest across Kokrajhar, Chirang,Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri districts.
Speaking at a press conference, Saikia said that the remaining 2–3 constituencies are under consideration, and the list will be finalised by today. The party is expected to field candidates in all 31 constituencies of the BTC.
The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday released its final list of nine candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, completing its full slate of contenders for all 40 constituencies. The elections are scheduled to be held on September 22, with results to be declared on September 26.
The final list, approved by APCC presidentGaurav Gogoi.
