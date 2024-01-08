ULFA-I Claims Indian Army Carried Out 3 Drone Strikes On Its Camps

The Indian army reportedly carried out drone strikes targeting a Myanmar-based camp of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on January 7, Sunday, the proscribed group claimed via a release.
According to sources, as many as three drone attacks were carried out by the Indian armed forces targeting a moving camp of the banned insurgent group in Myanmar.
"On January 7, 2024, the colonial Indian occupant force attacked a Myanmar-based moving camp of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent with bombs on three drones," mentioned the release from ULFA-I.
The three drone strikes took place at 4:10 pm, 4:12 pm and 4:20 pm Sunday, claimed ULFA-I, mentioning that two of their cadres sustained minor injuries in the attacks.
Moreover, ULFA-I, through its release further claimed that the third drone strike failed to explode.
It mentioned, "The first drone attack took place at 4:10 pm, the second at 4:12 pm and the third at 4:20 pm. While the third strike did not explode, two members of our organization suffered minor injuries in the previous two strikes."
The ULFA-I release further read, "If the colonial Indian occupant forces think that with such military operations they can deter the leaders, officials and members of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent, then they are dreaming. ULFA-I is formed out of an ever-flowing ideology and will continue to flow until the aim is achieved."
Meanwhile, top Indian Army officials refrained from commenting on the matter when asked by Pratidin Time.
It may be noted that the pro-talk faction of the proscribed militant group concluded decades-long peace talks to finally ink the historic tripartite peace accord with the Centre, and the Assam government on December 29, 2023.
However, the other faction, ULFA-I, led by Paresh Baruah continues to take up arms and evade peace talks. In the past month, the banned organization claimed responsibility for three grenade lobbing incidents across Assam.