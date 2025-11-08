“You Too Didn’t Welcome Uma Chetry, Shouldn’t You All Apologise Too?”: Pijush to Opp. Leaders

Assam’s Minister of Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, has publicly apologised for not welcoming Indian women’s cricket team player and Assam’s pride, Uma Chetry, at the airport following her return after the Women’s World Cup victory.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Hazarika admitted that it was a mistake on his part not to personally receive and felicitate the cricketer. “It was our mistake not to go to the airport to welcome and felicitate Uma Chetry. As an Assamese, I sincerely apologise to her,” he wrote.

The minister, however, also took a swipe at opposition parties, pointing out that leaders from the Congress, Raijor Dal, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) too had failed to turn up. “There’s a saying in Assamese — ‘If you are good, the world is good too.’ Shri Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Shri Gaurav Gogoi, and Shri Akhil Gogoi — “You too did not go to welcome Uma Chetry. Instead of criticising others, shouldn’t you all apologise to her too?” Hazarika stated in his post.

