2020 Delhi Riots: Umar Khalid Granted Interim Bail for One Week

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has been granted interim bail by the Karkardooma court for a period of seven days to attend his cousin’s wedding. The court approved the bail from December 28 to January 3, despite Khalid’s ongoing judicial custody in connection with the 2020 North East Delhi violence conspiracy case.

Khalid, who has been in judicial custody since his arrest in September 2020, is accused of being involved in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal riots that broke out in Delhi in February 2020. The court’s decision comes as the Delhi High Court continues to review his regular bail application in the case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

While granting the interim relief, the court emphasized that this temporary bail is granted solely for attending the family wedding, and Khalid remains under legal scrutiny for his alleged role in the violence. His regular bail plea has previously been rejected by the trial court, which cited the seriousness of the charges and the applicability of Section 43D(5) of UAPA, which restricts bail in cases involving national security.

The High Court had earlier dismissed Khalid’s criminal appeal, and his subsequent petition before the Supreme Court was withdrawn. Despite these setbacks, Khalid's legal team continues to seek bail, citing procedural grounds and the lack of conclusive evidence against him.

This case continues to stir political and legal debate, with Khalid and his co-accused, Sharjeel Imam, facing severe charges that highlight the ongoing tension over the interpretation and enforcement of UAPA laws in India.