Another Suspected Pakistani Spy Nabbed in Haryana's Nuh

In a major breakthrough in a widening espionage probe, security agencies have apprehended another suspected Pakistani spy from Nuh in Haryana, marking the second such arrest in the area within 48 hours. The action is part of a sweeping counter-espionage operation that has led to multiple arrests across northern India over the past few weeks.

According to official reports, a case has been registered against three individuals, including two employees of the Pakistani High Commission, in connection with the Nuh case. The arrested suspect reportedly confessed on video to multiple visits to Pakistan, where he established contact with Pakistani officials. He admitted to supplying SIM cards and sharing sensitive information with a Pakistani officer who allegedly accepted money and sought further intelligence.

The latest arrest adds to a growing list of espionage-related detentions that began in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Several individuals have since been accused of leaking sensitive military information to Pakistan-based agents, particularly those affiliated with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Among the most high-profile arrests is that of Jyoti Malhotra, a Haryana-based travel vlogger with over 300,000 subscribers on YouTube. She was apprehended in Hisar on Friday for her alleged involvement with a Pakistani operative identified as Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, believed to be based in Delhi. Authorities claim Malhotra travelled to Pakistan twice and collaborated with Rahim to transmit confidential information.

Malhotra was arrested alongside five others. They include Guzala, a 32-year-old widow from Punjab; Yameen Mohammad, who allegedly assisted Danish in financial transactions and visa processing; and Devinder Singh Dhillon, a Sikh student from Kaithal, Haryana, who was reportedly recruited during a pilgrimage to Pakistan. Dhillon is accused of sending videos of the Patiala cantonment to Pakistani handlers.

Another suspect, 26-year-old Arman from Nuh, was arrested with Malhotra. Investigators recovered several conversations, images, and videos from his phone that were allegedly shared with Pakistani operatives, including sensitive details about the Indian Army and military movements.

On May 15, 24-year-old Nauman Ilahi, a security guard from Panipat, Haryana, was arrested for alleged contact with a Pakistan-based ISI agent. Ilahi, originally from Uttar Pradesh, is accused of passing on sensitive factory and military-related information.

Earlier, on May 4, Punjab Police detained Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih for allegedly leaking photographs and other confidential data of Army cantonments and air bases in Amritsar to Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Adding to the growing list of suspects, Uttar Pradesh resident Shehzad was arrested in Moradabad on May 18. Investigators allege that Shehzad, who had travelled to Pakistan multiple times, was involved in illicit cross-border trade of goods such as cosmetics, spices, and garments, which served as a cover for his espionage activities.