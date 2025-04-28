J&K; CM Vows to Defeat Terrorism, India Takes Tough Stance After Pahalgam Attack

In an emotional address to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vowed to defeat terrorism in the Union Territory, just days after the devastating Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 25 tourists and one local resident. The Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the attack and pledging to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists.

Advertisment

Delivering his first speech in the House since the attack, Omar Abdullah admitted to failing in his duty to ensure the safe return of tourists and confessed to feeling a deep sense of helplessness.

The key highlights from his address are as follows:

• Helpless and Failed in My Duty,’ Says CM Abdullah

While holding the tourism portfolio, Abdullah emphasized that it was his fundamental responsibility to ensure the safety of visitors. “I felt helpless in apologising to the victims’ families,” he remarked, describing the Pahalgam attack as one of the worst incidents in over two decades.

• The Entire Nation Has Been Affected

Abdullah stated that the impact of the attack went beyond Jammu and Kashmir, affecting every part of India. “From north to south and from east to west… from Arunachal to Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala… the entire nation has been struck by this attack,” he remarked. Leaders from all political parties condemned the assault, protests erupted across the country, and security measures were heightened at major tourist destinations. The attack is considered India’s deadliest assault on civilians since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008.

• I Will Not Pursue Statehood Through This Tragedy

Abdullah, maintaining a measured approach, stated that he would not use the tragedy to advocate for the restoration of statehood. “The responsibility for security in Jammu and Kashmir does not lie with the elected government, but I will not use this terror attack as an opportunity to seek statehood. How can I push for statehood in the wake of the Pahalgam attack?” he remarked. This statement follows Abdullah’s earlier expressions of optimism regarding statehood after discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

• A Spontaneous, Unified Protest Throughout Kashmir

Despite the violence, Abdullah expressed hope in the spontaneous unity shown across Kashmir. “For the first time in many years, I witnessed protests that were genuinely unified. There were no political parties or leaders behind them, and no organized banners or candlelight marches. The outrage and sorrow were spontaneous, flowing directly from the hearts of the people. Every mosque observed a moment of silence,” he said.

Abdullah emphasized the need to encourage and strengthen this change. “We must support and foster the spirit of unity, compassion, and resilience that has emerged from the people themselves,” he stated. He called for this rare unity to be nurtured in order to heal the Valley.

• Alienating the Public Will Only Strengthen Militancy

Issuing a cautionary message to the Centre, Abdullah warned against using heavy-handed tactics. “We must avoid taking any action that would alienate the people. We cannot defeat terrorism with force alone, but we can end militancy if the people are with us. I believe the time has come,” he stated.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into the Pahalgam attack, reviewing eyewitness testimonies, forensic evidence, and conducting combing operations in the surrounding forests. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police have demolished nine houses connected to suspected militants.

In a significant diplomatic escalation, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled Pakistani diplomats, and closed the Attari-Wagah border, giving all Pakistani nationals 48 hours to leave. In response, Pakistan warned that the termination of the treaty would be regarded as an "act of war" and threatened to suspend all bilateral agreements.

Also Read: "Justice Will Be Done," PM Modi Pledges to Victims’ Families in Latest 'Mann Ki Baat' Address