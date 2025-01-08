Maha Kumbh: Top Seer Urges Govt to Declare Cow as 'Rashtra Mata'

As the 2025Maha Kumbh draws near, thousands of devotees, including prominent seers and saints, are flocking to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, for the grand festival. Among the sea of spiritual leaders, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj made a powerful statement on Wednesday, demanding that the cow be given the status of 'Rashtra Mata.'

Addressing the crowd, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati emphasized the urgent need to halt cow slaughter, calling it one of the biggest issues facing the nation. He declared that to press their demand, a 'maha yagya' would be organized, uniting Sanatani Hindus in a collective effort to honor the cow as the nation's mother.

"All Sanatani Hindus are uniting here for the Kumbh. While we face many challenges, the most pressing is the slaughter of cows. We will fight to end this and push for the cow to be declared as 'Rashtra Mata'," Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati remarked.

The seer further called on politicians to focus solely on religion during their visits to the Maha Kumbh, urging them to refrain from discussing political matters.

"We ask politicians to speak only about religion when they come here. This gathering is about spirituality and devotion, and we do not wish to hear political discussions," he added.

Meanwhile, the Kumbh preparations are in full swing, with the entry of the three prominent 'akharas' of the Vaishnav sect marking a significant moment in the build-up to the event. The Digambar, Nirvani, and Nirmohi akharas, which trace their origins back to the Mughal era, participated in the inaugural procession on Wednesday.

These revered akharas will be joined by a large contingent of Khalsa devotees, with elephants, horses, camels, and traditional instruments accompanying the procession. The event is being held under tight security provided by both local and state administrations.

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya is leading the procession, with the Mahants of the three akharas by his side. Speaking about the Maha Kumbh, Rambhadracharya said, "I want to awaken Hindus through this Maha Kumbh. Once Hindus become conscious, every opposition will fall before us."

The ongoing controversy surrounding the location of the Kumbh, with claims of it being held on Waqf land, was also addressed by the renowned seer. "The entire Prayagraj is ours. These claims are false; it is nothing but mischief," he asserted.

Regarding the proposal for a Sanatan board, Rambhadracharya made it clear that he would not allow any political interference in the sacred festival. "I remain one of the top seers at Kumbh, and no political force will disrupt the spiritual essence of this event."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta assured that all preparations for the Maha Kumbh are on track. The state government expects a staggering 40-45 crore visitors to participate in the 2025 festival, making it one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world.

As the date for the Maha Kumbh approaches, Prayagraj is set to witness an unparalleled display of religious devotion, unity, and cultural heritage, drawing millions of pilgrims from across the globe.