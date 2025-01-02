Ayodhya Witnesses Unprecedented Rush of Devotees on New Year’s Day

The temple town of Ayodhya experienced an overwhelming influx of devotees on the first day of the New Year, with the newly constructed Ram Mandir serving as the focal point for pilgrims. The temple, which was consecrated on January 22 last year, drew a massive turnout as over three lakh people visited to seek blessings.

Massive Devotee Turnout

Local administration estimates suggest that over two lakh pilgrims had already set up camps in Ayodhya by New Year’s Eve. On Wednesday, an additional three lakh devotees arrived, forming long queues for the ‘darshan’ of the idol of Ram Lalla, which was unveiled at sunrise.

Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai attributed the unprecedented turnout to the New Year celebrations, winter holidays, and increasing popularity of Ayodhya as a pilgrimage destination. "Ayodhya is becoming a prime destination for pilgrims, overtaking traditional spots like Goa, Nainital, Shimla, or Mussoorie," Rai noted.

Enhanced Security and Infrastructure

To manage the massive crowds, the Ayodhya administration divided the city into seven security sectors and 24 zones. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Tiwari confirmed the deployment of senior officers and heavy police presence across the city.

• Traffic Control: Traffic restrictions and round-the-clock vehicle inspections were enforced to prevent congestion.

• Crowd Management: Ten additional visitor galleries were set up along the Ram Janmabhoomi path, doubling the darshan lines from 10 to 20.

• Surveillance: Drone cameras monitored crowd movement and ensured safety at key locations.

Pilgrim Arrangements

Hotels, dharamshalas, and homestays were fully booked as both local and outstation visitors flocked to the city. At the Hanumangarhi temple, similar crowds were observed from early morning ‘aarti’ to the evening ‘shayan aarti.’

By Tuesday evening, more than two lakh pilgrims had already completed their darshan. Authorities ensured smooth logistics to accommodate the massive influx, highlighting Ayodhya’s growing significance as a spiritual hub.