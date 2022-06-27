Manipur Sends Relief Materials, SDRF Team to Flood-hit Assam

In a bid to provide assistance to the flood-affected people of Assam, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh flagged off relief materials to Assam on Monday.

Biren Singh flagged off the vehicles carrying relief materials from Kangla Gate in state capital Imphal.

The relief materials include 135 quintals of rice, 102 bags of dal, 120 bags of salt, 120 boxes of mustard oil, which are worth about Rs 1 crore.

Besides this, a 40-member State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has also been deployed for assisting in the search and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of the state.