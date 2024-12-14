‘Team 101’ Will Walk to Delhi as Protesting Farmers Resume March

Farmers protesting at the Shambhu Border near Ambala city over various demands will intensify their agitation.

gh Pandher, a group, or ‘Jattha,’ of 101 farmers will begin their march towards Delhi today at noon.

Ahead of the resumption of the farmers' protest march, the Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 12 villages in Ambala.

With their protest reaching its 307th day, farmer leaders said that they are awaiting talks with the central government, pressing for nationwide support from citizens in favour of their movement.

Speaking to the media, Pandher also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of remaining silent on the issue and maintaining a distance from it.

The Salient Points of the Ongoing Farmers' Protest and the March to Delhi:

Farmers under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced a foot march to Delhi.

MSP (Minimum Support Price) is the focal point of the present protest, as the farmers are pressing for a legal guarantee of MSP for crops, in addition to other demands.

The list of demands from the protesting farmers includes a freeze on electricity tariff hikes, justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and additional reforms to improve the livelihoods of farmers and labourers.

Meanwhile, the farmers from Noida and Greater Noida have highlighted their distinct grievances tied to land acquisition. Since the initial acquisitions in 1997 for industrial development, they have sought 10% of abadi plots or equivalent compensation for their lands.

The farmers also highlight the issue of India being a signatory to the WTO (World Trade Organization) agreements. Withdrawing from the WTO agreements is also one of their demands.