'Who Will Look After Her After My Death?': 76-Year-Old Ex-ISRO Official Kills Wife

A 76-year-old retired emloyee of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife inside their apartment at a senior living community in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area.

The accused, identified as Nageshwar Rao, reportedly strangled his 63-year-old wife, Sandhya Shri, using a bath towel while she was in the kitchen preparing lunch around 10:15 AM. The couple had been residing at The Virtuoso apartment complex in Bommenahalli, a residential community popular among senior citizens.

Police officials said Rao later admitted to the crime and even informed a neighbour about it. According to the police, he remained seated beside his wife’s body for nearly 20 minutes before calling a neighbour and stating that he had killed her. Initially assuming it was a joke, the neighbour rushed to the flat only after Rao repeated the claim.

Upon finding Sandhya unresponsive, the neighbour alerted the in-house medical team. The residential complex reportedly maintains round-the-clock ambulance and medical services due to the large number of elderly residents. A doctor examined Sandhya and declared her dead, following which the police were informed.

When officers arrived at the scene, Rao was found sitting calmly on a sofa. He allegedly confessed to the act, telling police that he feared his wife would be left alone and uncared for after his death. “Yes I killed her. I may not live more than three or four years. Who will take care of her after that? We have no close relatives in Bengaluru,” he reportedly said.

The couple, originally from Andhra Pradesh, had purchased the apartment three years ago. Their only daughter lives in the United States and has been informed of the incident. She is expected to arrive in Bengaluru soon.

Police indicated that Rao has been undergoing treatment for psychological issues, though further details were not disclosed. He has been booked on charges of murder and is currently in custody.