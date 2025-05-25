Durand Cup 2025: Five States, Six Venues, One Epic Football Festival

The iconic Durand Cup, Asia’s oldest football tournament, is set to roar back to life for its 134th edition from July 22 to August 23, 2025. This year marks a historic first, as the tournament will be hosted across five states — a bold expansion showcasing the Indian Army’s vision of taking the beloved competition deeper into the East and Northeast.
After a two-year hiatus, Manipur’s capital Imphal returns as a host city, reigniting the football fever in the region. Assam’s Kokrajhar continues its run as a steadfast host for the third consecutive year, while Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur and Meghalaya’s Shillong, new additions last year, will once again welcome top-tier football action. Kolkata, the Mecca of Indian football, will maintain its status as the tournament’s home base for the sixth straight year, with two major venues—the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and Kishore Bharti Krirangan—ready to witness the drama unfold.
Since shifting its epicenter from Delhi to Kolkata in 2019, the Durand Cup has firmly reclaimed its place as India’s premier football tournament. The competition has expanded from 16 to 24 teams, featuring all Indian Super League (ISL) squads, top domestic clubs, and distinguished Services teams, making it a unique battleground where military grit meets footballing flair. The past editions also saw international Army teams from neighboring countries, adding an exciting cross-border flavor.
Organised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services, the Durand Cup has grown beyond a tournament — it’s now a regional football festival. The full-hearted support from State Governments and local autonomous bodies underlines the tournament’s growing popularity and cultural impact across the football-loving Northeast and East India.
The 134th edition will be played across six stadiums: two venues in Kolkata, plus Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Morhabadi Stadium in Ranchi, JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, and the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar.
Last year’s final saw NorthEast United FC clinch their maiden Durand Cup title in a thrilling victory over the most successful club in tournament history, Mohun Bagan. The defending champions will be eager to keep their momentum going as the 2025 edition promises even fiercer competition and more electrifying moments.
With the Durand Cup growing in stature, scale, and spirit, football fans across the nation — and especially in the East and Northeast — can look forward to a spectacular summer of thrilling matches, unforgettable goals, and the timeless charm of India’s oldest football extravaganza.