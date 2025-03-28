IPL 2025: RCB Hunts First Win in Chennai Since 2008 – Can They Do It?

The much-anticipated clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to reignite one of the most talked-about rivalries in the Indian Premier League (IPL). These two teams have built a fiercely loyal fanbase, both in the stadiums and online. Representing capital cities of neighboring states that share a river and a deep historical connection, the two sides carry significant regional pride into their contests. While these states have long worshipped their film stars and politicians, they have now embraced MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as their cricketing icons, despite neither being native to the region.

However, from a cricketing standpoint, this contest requires RCB to bridge the competitive gap. Historically, CSK have dominated this fixture, leading the head-to-head 22-11, with a staggering 8-1 record in Chennai. RCB have not won at the Chepauk since the inaugural IPL season in 2008. The last encounter saw RCB securing a crucial victory to reach the playoffs, an occasion so emotionally charged that their players skipped the post-match handshakes, adding more fuel to the narrative.

Despite CSK’s dominance, their home conditions this season have not aligned with the recent IPL trend of increasing scoring rates. They have assembled a formidable spin trio in Noor Ahmad, Ravindra Jadeja, and R Ashwin, which played a crucial role in their narrow yet well-calculated chase of 156 in the last match. On the other hand, RCB have built a squad designed for high-scoring contests, evident in their commanding chase of 175 in the tournament opener. Yet, navigating Chennai’s slow surfaces remains a significant challenge for them.

Shifting Loyalties and Team News

One of the key subplots is Josh Hazlewood’s presence in the RCB squad. Despite his recent association with them, the Australian pacer is often envisioned in CSK’s yellow due to his transformation into a potent limited-overs bowler during his stint with the franchise in 2020-21. Hazlewood has begun IPL 2025 impressively, returning figures of 4-0-22-2 in RCB’s opener.

For CSK, concerns are rising over Sam Curran’s form. The English all-rounder, once a key player, has struggled this season, managing just four runs off nine balls and bowling only one over in the previous match. His overall dip in form has seen him lose his place in the England team. Retaining Curran means CSK continue to bench Matheesha Pathirana, and a direct swap would push MS Dhoni to No. 7, a scenario both CSK and Dhoni may not favor.

Chennai Super Kings (probable XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), R Ashwin, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed.

RCB, meanwhile, are monitoring Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fitness after he missed the previous match due to a reported niggle. If the conditions heavily favor spin, they might consider bringing in leg-spinning allrounder Mohit Rathee or left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (probable XI): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (capt), Devdutt Padikkal/Mohit Rathee, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Salam/Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Swapnil Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma.

Key Battles and Tactical Decisions

A crucial aspect of the match will be how RCB’s batting lineup handles CSK’s potent spin attack. The trio of Noor Ahmad, Ashwin, and Jadeja dismantled Mumbai Indians’ batting order, restricting them to just 70 runs in 11 overs. Rajat Patidar, RCB’s new captain, will play a pivotal role in countering this threat, as the rest of the batting lineup comprises players known for their preference for pace over spin.

The contest between Noor Ahmad and Patidar could be decisive. Noor has started IPL 2025 with a brilliant 4-0-18-4 against MI. If Patidar can attack Noor early, it might force CSK to rethink their bowling strategy, possibly limiting Jadeja’s role. Conversely, if Patidar falls early, CSK will likely tighten their grip on the game.

Venue and Key Statistics

Chennai remains one of the most spin-friendly venues in the IPL, playing to CSK’s strengths. Historically, the franchise has leveraged home conditions to their advantage, and the same is expected in this match.

The battle between Ashwin and Kohli is one to watch. While Ashwin has dismissed Kohli only once in 147 balls, he has kept him in check with a strike rate of just 123.12. Another key stat is Rachin Ravindra’s struggles against left-arm orthodox spin—averaging 11.63 and striking at 120.75—which could make Krunal Pandya a crucial asset for RCB.

Road Ahead

Following this fixture, CSK will travel to Guwahati to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday before returning home to play Delhi Capitals (DC) and then heading to Mullanpur for a clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS). RCB, meanwhile, will play their first home match of the season against Gujarat Titans (GT), followed by encounters with Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium and Delhi Capitals (DC) at home. These upcoming matches promise high-voltage action and could shape the trajectory of the season for both teams.