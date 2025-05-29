RCB Crush PBKS by 8 Wickets to Reach IPL 2025 Final

In a commanding display of bowling and batting, Royal Challengers Bengaluru outclassed Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at Mullanpur, securing their spot in the final for the fourth time in franchise history.

Opting to bowl first, RCB’s decision was vindicated as their bowlers dismantled the Punjab Kings lineup, bundling them out for a mere 101 runs in just 14.1 overs. The top scorer for PBKS was Marcus Stoinis with a modest 26, as relentless pressure from RCB’s bowling attack left the opposition reeling.

Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma was the standout performer, wreaking havoc with figures of 3 for 17, while the experienced pacers Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/26), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/17) combined expertly to keep the Kings on the back foot throughout the innings.

Chasing a modest target, RCB cruised to victory with ease. Phil Salt led the charge with a blistering 56 off just 27 balls, putting the finishing touches on a clinical performance that sealed the win comfortably. The chase never looked in doubt as RCB reached their target with plenty of overs to spare.

This emphatic win not only highlights RCB’s balanced and disciplined approach but also sets up an exciting final showdown as they eye their first IPL title. The bowling dominance displayed by RCB in this qualifier underlines their intent to leave no stone unturned on their path to glory.