MI IPL 2026 Squad Update: Full Mumbai Indians Squad, Player List, Buys, and Purse Details

The Mumbai Indians (MI) adopted a low-key yet purposeful approach at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Entering the auction with the smallest purse among all franchises, the five-time champions focused on filling specific gaps rather than making headline-grabbing purchases.
Despite limited funds, MI completed its squad and added depth ahead of the new season.
Mumbai Indians’ Auction Strategy at IPL 2026
With just ₹2.75 crore available before the auction, the Mumbai Indians were never expected to engage in bidding wars. The franchise prioritised value signings and uncapped domestic talent, making only five purchases.
The standout move was the return of Quinton de Kock, who rejoined MI at a modest price and added experience behind the stumps.
Players Bought by Mumbai Indians at IPL 2026 Auction
Mumbai Indians signed the following five players during the auction:
Quinton de Kock
Danish Malewar
Mohammad Izhar
Atharva Ankolekar
Mayank Rawat
De Kock was the only capped international player bought by MI, while the remaining signings were young, uncapped Indian players acquired to strengthen the squad depth.
MI IPL 2026 Auction Buys with Price
|Player
|Auction Price
|Quinton de Kock
|₹1 crore
|Danish Malewar
|₹30 lakh
|Mohammad Izhar
|₹30 lakh
|Atharva Ankolekar
|₹30 lakh
|Mayank Rawat
|₹30 lakh
These signings allowed MI to remain within budget while filling all available slots.
MI Purse and Slot Status After Auction
Remaining Purse: ₹55 lakh
Player Slots Remaining: 0
Overseas Slots Remaining: 0
Mumbai Indians completed their squad with minimal spending and no vacant slots.
Return of Quinton de Kock Strengthens MI Line-up
Quinton de Kock’s return adds valuable experience to Mumbai’s batting and wicketkeeping department. The South African played for MI from 2019 to 2021, scoring consistently across three seasons.
Across his IPL career, de Kock has featured in 115 matches, scoring 3,309 runs at a strike rate above 134. His presence offers a reliable backup to Ryan Rickelton, who impressed in his debut IPL season.
MI Retained Core Ahead of IPL 2026
Mumbai Indians retained a strong and experienced group ahead of the auction, including:
Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Angad Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, and Will Jacks.
Players Traded Into the Mumbai Indians Squad
MI further strengthened their squad through trades:
Sherfane Rutherford (from Gujarat Titans)
Mayank Markande (from Kolkata Knight Riders)
Shardul Thakur (from Lucknow Super Giants)
These additions enhanced Mumbai’s all-round and bowling depth without impacting the auction purse.
Released Players Before IPL 2026 Auction
Mumbai Indians released several players ahead of the auction, including:
Satyanarayana Raju, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Karn Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar (traded to LSG), Bevon Jacobs, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Lizaad Williams, and Vignesh Puthur.
Complete Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2026
Full MI IPL 2026 Squad:
Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.
Mumbai Indians made the most of a tight budget at the IPL 2026 auction, opting for experience where needed and youth for the future. With a settled core, impactful trades, and the return of a proven wicketkeeper-batter, MI enter the new season with balance and depth despite minimal auction activity.
