Assam Govt Takes Action Against Barpeta DC, CEO Over Altercation

The Assam Government on Wednesday decided to issue a show-cause notice to Barpeta district commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, while the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Zilla Parishad, Aroop Pathak will be transferred over a recent altercation between them.

The incident, which drew significant attention, prompted the government to order an investigation headed by Mukesh Sahu, Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam.

Sahu conducted a detailed inquiry, recording statements from the involved officers, reviewing follow-up orders issued by the district commissioner, and analyzing relevant documents, including CCTV footage. The findings revealed that the unfortunate incident could have been averted with adherence to proper decorum and officer-like conduct by the senior officials involved.

Based on the preliminary findings, the government has decided to issue a show-cause notice to the Barpeta DC Rohan Kumar Jha, requiring an explanation as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated. Meanwhile, Barpeta Zilla Parishad CEO Aroop Pathak will be transferred out of the district.

Further action will be taken by the personnel department based on the district commissioner’s response, according to the applicable conduct rules and disciplinary proceedings rules.

Assam Civil Service Officer's Association Condemns Spat

Earlier, the Assam Civil Service Officers' Association strongly condemned the altercation which took place on November 29. The incident reportedly disrupted the district’s administrative functioning and raised concerns among civil service officers.

In an official statement, the Association expressed profound dismay over the incident, emphasizing the district commissioner’s pivotal role as the district’s head in maintaining peace and driving development. The statement underscored the importance of fostering collaborative and professional relationships among colleagues to ensure effective governance and developmental progress.

The Association noted that the fallout from the confrontation has destabilized the district’s administrative machinery, adversely affecting the morale of Assam Civil Service officers statewide. It further criticized the conduct of the district commissioner, labelling it as a breach of state government conduct rules and categorizing it as unacceptable.

Urging swift intervention, the Association called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take decisive action and enforce exemplary disciplinary measures against the erring official to restore order and discipline within the administrative system.



