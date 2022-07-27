TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya In ED Office For Questioning In Bengal SSC Scam

Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya on Wednesday reached the office of the Enforcement Directorate in Kolkata for questioning in the SSC teacher recruitment scam case that has been making headlines since a few days.

His summons comes just after state education minister Partha Chaterjee's arrest.

Recently, Bhattacharya was also removed from the post of the President of Bengal’s Primary Education Board after a court order.

According to reports, the probe agency recovered several crucial documents related to the alleged recruitment scam from the recent raids conducted at Bhattacharya’s residence.

The ED said that Bhattacharya needs to be questioned regarding these documents.

On Tuesday, the agency had grilled the arrested Partha Chatterjee and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee, who were arrested in connection with the teacher recruitment scam.

He was brought back to Kolkata after a thorough check-up at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and was straightaway taken to the ED office at the CGO complex in the city, where he was questioned.

A special ED court on Monday had remanded both Chatterjee and Mukherjee to ED custody till August 3.