Jay-Z, Sean Diddy Combs Accused of Raping Minor in 2000

Rappers Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs have been named in a civil lawsuit alleging the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in 2000. The lawsuit, initially filed in October in New York with Combs as the sole defendant, was refiled on Sunday to include Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter.

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, filed the case through her attorney, Tony Buzbee. According to the lawsuit, Doe alleged that she was invited to a party under the pretense of signing what she believed to be a non-disclosure agreement. She claims the party was filled with celebrities engaging in drug use, including marijuana and cocaine.

In her testimony, Doe recalled feeling “woozy and light-headed” after consuming a drink offered to her. Seeking a place to rest, she went to a bedroom, where she alleges that Combs and Carter entered and took turns sexually assaulting her. She also claimed that a female friend witnessed the assault.

Jay-Z, in a statement shared on Roc Nation's X (formerly Twitter) page, categorically denied the allegations and described them as “heinous.” He accused Doe's legal team of a blackmail attempt, stating:

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one. Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

He further expressed distress over the impact on his family, which includes his wife, Beyoncé, and their three children—12-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

“My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down... It is unfair to have to explain such malice meant to destroy families and the human spirit,” he said.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ representatives dismissed the allegations, calling the lawsuit a “shameless publicity stunt.” They issued a statement asserting Combs’ innocence:

“Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

Combs has faced multiple lawsuits in recent months, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking, and racketeering. These mounting allegations have placed the artist under intense public scrutiny.

The lawsuit raises questions about the accountability of high-profile figures and the challenges faced by alleged victims in seeking justice. Both Jay-Z and Combs maintain their innocence, vowing to challenge the claims in court.