Abhishek Malhan Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Biography and Wiki

Abhishek Malhan, also known by his YouTube name Fukra Insaan, is an influential Indian content creator, YouTuber, and musician. Gaining popularity for his engaging and fun-filled videos, Abhishek has garnered a massive following across social media platforms. His versatile career spans from comedic content on YouTube to music videos, and his presence on reality TV shows has only added to his fan base.

Abhishek Malhan Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Abhishek Malhan Other Name Fukra Insaan Profession(s) YouTuber, Musician, Gamer Famous For YouTube Channel (Fukra Insaan), Bigg Boss OTT 2, Music Date of Birth May 24, 1997 Age 27 (as of 2024) Birthplace Pitampura, Delhi, India Current Residence Delhi, India Nationality Indian Height 5'11" (180 cm) Zodiac Sign Gemini Hobbies Traveling, Gaming, Music

Abhishek Malhan’s Favorite Things

Attribute Details Favorite Singer Karan Aujla, Sidhu Moosewala, Emiway Bantai Favorite Car Jaguar F-Pace Favorite Food Pizza, Fast Food Favorite Music Genre Hip-Hop, Punjabi Music

Early Life and Family

Abhishek Malhan hails from a family with a background in entertainment. Born and raised in Delhi, he was always inclined toward a career in business during his early years. Abhishek’s parents, Vinay Malhan (businessman) and Dimple Malhan (YouTuber), have been supportive of his career choices. His siblings, Nischay Malhan (YouTuber) and Prerna Malhan (YouTuber), are also well-known figures in the digital space. Abhishek studied at Lancer’s Convent School, Delhi, and later pursued a B.Com degree from Delhi College of Arts & Commerce.

Personal Life

Abhishek Malhan is currently unmarried and has not disclosed any personal relationships to the public. While he often shares moments with his family and friends on social media, he prefers to keep his romantic life private. His close bond with his siblings, especially his brother Nischay, who is also a YouTuber known as Trigger Insaan, is widely appreciated by fans.

Career Highlights

Abhishek Malhan's journey into the world of content creation began in 2019 when he launched his Fukra Insaan YouTube channel. Initially, he made a name for himself with comparison videos, such as comparing products like Rs 20 water vs Rs 600 water. His "Rs 100 vs Rs 10,00,000 hotel room" series gained significant attention for its humorous and entertaining approach.

In addition to comparison videos, Abhishek started posting challenge-based content, which has since become a key feature of his channel. Some of his popular videos include “Last to take hands of Rs 1,50,000 Keeps It” and “Last to leave the frozen pool wins Rs 10 lakh.” His videos not only offer entertainment but also involve cash prizes, encouraging audience engagement.

Abhishek's music career started with the song "Big Life" in 2021, followed by several more hits like “Fly High” and “Tum Mere”. His song “Tum Mere 2” featured his brother Nischay and became a favorite among fans. He continues to release music that blends his musical style with the support of his digital fame.

Abhishek has also appeared on several notable shows, including Bigg Boss OTT 2 (2023) and the Temptation Island India reality series on JioCinema. His appearance on The Thugesh Show in 2023 also earned him considerable attention, showcasing his growing influence beyond YouTube.

Net Worth

Abhishek Malhan's net worth is estimated to be ₹12 crore ($1.5 million) as of 2024. His wealth primarily comes from his YouTube channel, music video earnings, brand partnerships, and reality show appearances. He also owns a Jaguar F-Pace, showcasing his taste for luxury vehicles.

Cars and Lifestyle

Abhishek leads a lifestyle of comfort and luxury, often sharing glimpses of his daily life and travels on social media. Though he enjoys the perks of success, he prefers simplicity in many aspects of his life, focusing on work, family, and self-growth. His car collection includes the Jaguar F-Pace, which aligns with his high-end taste in vehicles.

Awards and Recognition

Abhishek Malhan has earned several accolades in recognition of his hard work and dedication to his craft. He has received the Silver Creator Award and the Gold Creator Award from YouTube for surpassing milestones of 1 million and 10 million subscribers on his channel, Fukra Insaan. Additionally, he has amassed over 1 billion views on his videos, cementing his position as one of the leading YouTubers in India.

Controversies

Though generally a positive figure in the online community, Abhishek has faced some controversies during his career. His participation in reality shows often invites media scrutiny, and rumors about personal life or rivalries with fellow YouTubers occasionally surface. However, he has generally managed these situations with maturity and professionalism.

Interesting Facts About Abhishek Malhan

Business Ambition : Even before becoming a YouTuber, Abhishek aspired to be a businessman. In his college years, he started a business venture called ‘Mr Bond’ selling fast-moving consumer goods.

Collaborations : Abhishek has worked with many top YouTubers such as CarryMinati, Ashish Chanchlani, and The Thugesh Show.

Music Lover: His deep interest in music led him to debut as a musician with his single “Big Life” in 2021.

Conclusion

Abhishek Malhan's rise from a college student with business aspirations to a successful YouTuber, musician, and reality TV star is a remarkable story. His dedication, humor, and ability to connect with his audience have made him a beloved figure in the digital space. As he continues to evolve and take on new challenges, Abhishek's influence in Indian entertainment is poised to grow even further.