Pregnant Elephant Poached, Flesh Carved Off in Assam-Meghalaya Border Forest

In a horrifying case of wildlife poaching, a pregnant elephant has been brutally killed in the dense forests of Topatoli, near the Assam-Meghalaya border. The Sonapur Forest Range is once again in the spotlight for rampant poaching, as the carcass of the elephant was discovered in a decomposed state in the East Aparikola Proposed Reserve Forest.

Forest officials suspect that the elephant was killed nearly 15 days ago, and its body was left to rot after poachers hacked off large chunks of its flesh. A veterinary examination confirmed that the elephant was pregnant at the time of its merciless slaughter, adding to the gravity of the crime.

Despite repeated crackdowns, poachers continue to operate with impunity, exploiting the region’s rich wildlife for illegal trade. Who is protecting these killers? How do they continue to thrive under the nose of the authorities? These are questions that demand urgent answers.

The Sonapur Forest Range which falls under the jurisdiction of Kamrup East Forest Division has completed the post-mortem examination and buried the remains, but the larger issue remains—when will these crimes stop? The illegal wildlife trade is flourishing, and unless strong action is taken, more majestic creatures will continue to fall prey to human greed.

