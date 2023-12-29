Assam DGP Says All Perpetrators In Grenade Blast Cases Caught

All perpetrators involved in the three recent grenade blast incidents across Assam have been arrested and those instigating them have been identified and will be booked soon, said Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Thursday.
Taking to micro-blogging platform X, the Assam DGP informed that all the culprits involved in the Tinsukia, Sivasagar, and Jorhat grenade explosions, responsibility for which was claimed by the banned militant organization United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), have been apprehended and the collected evidence would be presented in the appropriate court of law.
GP Singh further reiterated Assam Police's commitment to to protect the people of the state from violent crimes.
"In an excellent operation lasting weeks, the three crimes of grenade lobbing by a banned organisation in Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Jorhat have been cracked and perpetrators arrested and motorcycles used recovered. People instigating these perpetrators through online platforms have also been identified and would be brought to book whichever corner they are in. The evidence would be presented in appropriate court of law in due course," wrote the Assam DGP on X.
He added, "[Assam Police] remains steadfast in resolve to protect the people of the state from all violent crimes at all personal and professional cost. My compliments and gratitude to each officer and men associated in the operations. We resolve to keep the Assam Police flag flying high."
On Thursday, two youths were nabbed in connection with the Jorhat grenade blast which took place on December 14 near the Lichubari Miltary camp in Assam's Jorhat.
Similar incidents of grenade lobbing were reported from Assam's Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts in recent times with the ULFA-I claiming responsibility for these attacks.
ULFA-I had lashed out at Assam DGP GP Singh and warned him not to stake claim over the Assam Police as his 'ancestral property'. The proscribed group further warned the DGP to shun his arrogance failing which the outfit threatened to carry more such grenade attacks in the future.