Assam MLA's Unique Initiative To Protect & Preserve Environment

The MLA from Khumtai organized ‘Green Khumtai’ competition among the people of his assembly constituency on Monday. Thousands of people including women, and children participated in the competition and planted trees on a large scale.

There were four prizes each in group section and individual section. The first prize in the group segment was Rs 51,000 and those won in the individual category were rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 20,000 each.