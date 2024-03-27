Laylat-al-Qadr 2024 in India: Date, Time, Dua, Beliefs, and Significance

Laylat al-Qadr, also known as the Night of Decree or Night of Destiny, is a significant Islamic observance observed during the last five odd nights of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims believe that during these sacred nights, their prayers are particularly powerful, and whatever they wish for may be granted. In 2024, these auspicious nights are expected to occur on April 1, April 3, April 5, April 7, and April 9.