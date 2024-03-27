Laylat-al-Qadr 2024 in India: Date, Time, Dua, Beliefs, and Significance

Laylat al-Qadr, also known as the Night of Decree or Night of Destiny, is a significant Islamic observance observed during the last five odd nights of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims believe that during these sacred nights, their prayers are particularly powerful, and whatever they wish for may be granted. In 2024, these auspicious nights are expected to occur on April 1, April 3, April 5, April 7, and April 9.
Date and Time
Laylatul Qadr 2024:
April 1 (21st Night) - Monday
April 3 (23rd Night) - Wednesday
April 5 (25th Night) - Friday
April 7 (27th Night) - Sunday
April 9 (29th Night) - Tuesday
Significance
Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Laylat ul-Qadr, is considered one of the holiest nights in Islam.
It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a period of heightened spirituality for Muslims.
During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, engage in acts of charity, and focus on spiritual reflection.
The spirituality of Ramadan culminates on Laylat Al-Qadr, particularly during its final 10 days.
Observance
Muslims across the country observe Shab-e-Qadr with special prayers, recitation of the Quran, and supplications.
It is believed that the rewards for worship and prayers on this night are multiplied, and the blessings of Allah are abundant.
Dua (Supplication)
On Shab-e-Qadr, Muslims engage in fervent prayers (Dua) seeking forgiveness, guidance, and blessings from Allah.
It is believed that sincere prayers made on this night have a higher likelihood of being answered.
Holiness of the Night
Laylatul Qadr is revered for its sanctity and significance in Islamic tradition.
Muslims believe that the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) on this blessed night.
Anticipated Celebration
This year, Laylat al-Qadr is expected to be celebrated on Sunday, April 7, 2024, marking the culmination of Ramadan with spiritual fervor and devotion.
Known by various names: Night of Decree, Destiny, Power, and Value.
Occurs during the last ten days of Ramadan, typically on odd-numbered nights.
Most commonly believed to be on the 27th night, some also consider the 23rd night significant.
Marks the revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad.
Holds immense spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide.
A night of seeking forgiveness, guidance, and blessings from Allah.
Special prayers, Quran recitations, and supplications are observed.
The community comes together in mosques and homes for devotion and reflection.
Laylat al-Qadr, meaning "The Night of Power" or "The Night of Decree" in Arabic, holds immense importance in Islam.
Muslims observe this night with special prayers, acts of worship, and charity.
Good deeds performed during Laylat al-Qadr are believed to yield multiplied rewards.
Prayers and supplications made on this night are considered more likely to be accepted by Allah.
Laylat al-Qadr is a time of intense spiritual reflection and devotion for Muslims.
It falls on an odd-numbered night during the last ten days of Ramadan, typically the 27th night.
Observed as a public holiday in some countries with significant Muslim populations.
Communal worship and reflection characterize the celebration of Shab-e-Qadr, bringing Muslim communities together.
The last 10 odd nights of Ramadan are considered highly rewarding, as they commemorate the revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Muslims believe that their prayers during these nights hold significant power, and whatever they wish for may be granted.
The special dua for Laylatul Qadr is: "Allahumma Innaka Aafuwon Tuhibu AlAaffwa FAafu Aanni".
Meaning: "Oh Allah! You are highly forgiving, and you love to forgive people, so please forgive me."
What is Laylat-al-Qadr and Shab-e-Qadr?
Laylat-al-Qadr and Shab-e-Qadr refer to the Night of Decree or Night of Destiny in Islam. It is considered one of the holiest nights observed during the last ten days of Ramadan.
When is Laylat-al-Qadr expected to occur in 2024?
In 2024, Laylat-al-Qadr is expected to occur on April 1, April 3, April 5, April 7, and April 9, which are the last five odd nights of Ramadan.
What is the significance of Laylat-al-Qadr and Shab-e-Qadr?
Laylat-al-Qadr and Shab-e-Qadr hold immense spiritual significance in Islam. It is believed that prayers and deeds performed on these nights are multiplied in reward, and sincere supplications are more likely to be accepted by Allah. Muslims observe these nights with special prayers, Quran recitation, and acts of worship.