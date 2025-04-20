Kaziranga’s Hidden Gems: A Paradise of Orchids Yet to Be Fully Discovered

Kaziranga National Park, world-renowned for its one-horned rhinoceros, also harbours an equally captivating yet lesser-known treasure — its diverse and vibrant orchid flora. Tucked away in the lush landscapes of Assam, Kaziranga spans an impressive 1,055.89 square kilometres and lies between 26°30' N to 26°45' N latitude and 93°08' E to 93°36' E longitude. While the park's wildlife draws global attention, its floral biodiversity, particularly orchids, remains a largely untapped wonder.

Globally, the Orchidaceae family is among the most specialized and largest families of flowering plants, with an estimated 17,000 to 35,000 species across 1,000 genera. In India alone, there are 1,430 recorded orchid species under 191 genera, with 465 being endemic to the country (Misra, 2019). The Northeast, often referred to as the orchid capital of India, is home to around 900 of these species.

Assam, the second-largest state in the Northeast, boasts its own orchid marvels. According to recent studies by botanist Dr. Gogoi (2022), the state is home to around 411 specific and 10 intraspecific taxa of orchids spread across 101 genera. Yet, despite Kaziranga's status as a biodiversity hotspot, a comprehensive and dedicated inventory of its orchid species is still lacking.

The orchids of Kaziranga are widely distributed across various forest zones, each thriving according to specific light and temperature conditions. While some flourish high in the forest canopy, others bloom quietly in the grasslands and along riverbanks.

As the world continues to celebrate Kaziranga for its megafauna, it may be time to turn our gaze towards the intricate beauty of its floral treasures. The orchids — delicate, diverse, and dazzling — deserve their moment in the spotlight. A comprehensive survey of Kaziranga's orchid wealth could open up new avenues for ecological research, conservation efforts, and eco-tourism in the region.

