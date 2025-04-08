Sachin Tendulkar Marvels at Kaziranga’s Wildlife, Encourages Assam’s Rising Athletes

The God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar spent a remarkable day at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its rich biodiversity. Home to the world’s largest population of Greater One-Horned Rhinoceroses, Kaziranga’s breathtaking landscapes and conservation efforts left the cricket icon deeply impressed.

Kaziranga is an ecological treasure trove, sheltering a diverse range of wildlife, including 104 Bengal Tigers (as of 2022), 1,228 Asian Elephants (2024), 2,565 Wild Water Buffalos (2022), and 1,129 Eastern Swamp Deer (2022). The park also boasts two Important Bird Areas (IBAs)—Kaziranga National Park (IBA Code: IN-AS-03) and Laokhowa & Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuaries (IBA Code: IN-AS-02)—which are crucial for waterbird conservation.

Tendulkar embarked on an adventurous safari in the Western Range (Bagori), where he experienced Kaziranga’s raw natural beauty. He also visited Dunga Camp, engaging with frontline staff and Van Durgas, the dedicated women protecting the park’s wildlife. His journey continued through the Central Range (Kohora), where he took in panoramic views from Daflang Tower and had the rare opportunity to spot a Bengal Tiger during his afternoon safari.

A highlight of his visit was a stop at Karasin Anti-Poaching Camp (APC) and Pilkhana, where he interacted with mahouts and departmental elephants, recognizing their vital role in wildlife conservation. His words of encouragement provided a morale boost to the tireless staff who safeguard Kaziranga’s fragile ecosystem.

Beyond Kaziranga’s wildlife, the region is also a breeding ground for sporting excellence. Tendulkar acknowledged the achievements of local talents like Uma Chetry from Bokakhat’s Kandulimari village—the first cricketer from Assam to be named in the Indian women’s national team, alongside Jintimani Kalita from Mangaldai. Golaghat, too, has produced sports stars such as Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain in boxing and Nikhamoni Bora, Assam’s first certified female sailor.

Tendulkar’s visit was more than just a wildlife excursion—it was a celebration of conservation, perseverance, and sporting dreams. His interactions with the park’s conservationists and the community reinforced the message that with dedication and support, the future of Indian sports and wildlife conservation remains bright.

