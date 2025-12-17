PBKS IPL 2026 Squad Update: Full Punjab Kings Player List After Mini Auction

Punjab Kings (PBKS) concluded the IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi with minimal changes to a squad that delivered a strong campaign last season. Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS focused on continuity, making only a handful of additions to complement their settled core.
After finishing as runners-up in IPL 2025, the franchise entered the auction aiming to strengthen depth rather than overhaul the team.
Punjab Kings’ Auction Strategy for IPL 2026
Punjab Kings arrived at the mini auction with one of the lowest purses among all franchises, which naturally limited their activity. As a result, PBKS stayed patient for most of the bidding and made selective purchases during the accelerated rounds.
The strategy reflected confidence in the existing squad that reached the playoffs and final last season after an 11-year wait.
Players Bought by Punjab Kings at IPL 2026 Auction
Punjab Kings signed four players during the auction:
Cooper Connolly
Ben Dwarshuis
Praveen Dubey
Vishal Nishad
Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly emerged as PBKS’ first and most notable buy, while Ben Dwarshuis added left-arm pace depth to the bowling unit.
PBKS IPL 2026 Auction Buys with Price
|Player
|Auction Price
|Cooper Connolly
|₹3 crore
|Ben Dwarshuis
|₹4.40 crore
|Praveen Dubey
|₹30 lakh
|Vishal Nishad
|₹30 lakh
Punjab Kings used their limited purse efficiently to address specific squad requirements.
PBKS Retained Core Ahead of IPL 2026
Punjab Kings retained the majority of their roster, backing the group that powered them to the IPL 2025 final. The retained players include:
Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, and Vishnu Vinod.
This core provides a balanced mix of experience, pace, spin, and all-round options.
Players Released by Punjab Kings Before Auction
Ahead of the auction, PBKS made a few high-profile releases to free up funds and restructure the squad. The released players include:
Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, and Praveen Dubey.
Among these, Glenn Maxwell was the most notable release after an injury-affected 2025 season.
Complete Punjab Kings Squad for IPL 2026
Full PBKS IPL 2026 Squad:
Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad.
Punjab Kings opted for stability over aggressive spending at the IPL 2026 mini auction. With a proven core, experienced leadership under Shreyas Iyer, and a few targeted reinforcements, PBKS appear well-positioned to build on last season’s success and mount another strong title challenge.
