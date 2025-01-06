"This Level Should Be Every Week, Not a One-Off": Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes shared mixed emotions after his team delivered a spirited performance to earn a point against league leaders Liverpool at Anfield. The Red Devils, struggling with inconsistency this season, stunned many with their resilience, holding the table toppers to a 2-2 draw in a pulsating Premier League clash.

Against all odds, United pushed Liverpool to their limits in front of their home crowd. The momentum of the match swung like a pendulum, with both teams giving their all until the final whistle. Despite coming away with a valuable point, Fernandes expressed disappointment at missing the chance to secure all three.

“It was a good and fair result,” Fernandes told Sky Sports. “But we can’t be completely happy with a draw because we need points more than they do. We could have even won the game, but overall, it’s a fair outcome.”

United's Struggles and Redemption

The match came at a crucial juncture for Manchester United, who had been languishing in 14th place following a disappointing 2-0 loss to Newcastle United. With just seven points separating them from the relegation zone, new head coach Ruben Amorim’s side needed a strong performance to reignite their season.

And they delivered. Lisandro Martinez opened the scoring with a thunderous strike early in the second half, only for Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo to equalize seven minutes later. Liverpool took the lead through a Mohammed Salah penalty after Matthijs de Ligt’s handball in the box.

However, United refused to buckle under pressure. Amad Diallo restored parity with a composed finish after a perfectly delivered cross from Alejandro Garnacho. Harry Maguire had a late opportunity to snatch the winner, but his miss ensured the game ended in a draw.

Fernandes Calls for Consistency

Despite the positives, Fernandes urged his teammates to replicate such performances consistently in the matches ahead.

“We showed today what we can do against the best team in the league,” Fernandes said. “If we can play like this against Liverpool, why not every week? We need much more from ourselves if we’re to achieve something this season.”

The Road Ahead

The draw lifted Manchester United to 13th place with 23 points, offering a glimmer of hope as they prepare to host Southampton next week. While the performance at Anfield showcased the team’s potential, Fernandes and his teammates know that consistency will be the key to turning their season around.

As the Red Devils continue their campaign under Amorim, fans will hope that the resilience displayed at Anfield marks the beginning of a revival for the club.