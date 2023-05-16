Learning A New Language Can Take You Places!

Julie Kakoty
Learning a new language is an exciting adventure that leads to a wealth of new knowledge. It appears to be a journey full of interesting encounters, sporadic difficulties, vibrant images, and surprises. The many benefits of learning a new language are obvious among all the popular foreign languages.
India and Japan have developed into close strategic allies, especially in the last ten years. They are working together on infrastructure and connectivity initiatives to help India's landlocked North East region prosper economically. The Act East policy of the Modi administration has greatly accelerated the flow of Japanese aid.
Furthermore, people-to-people ties between Japan and North East India are strong and growing.
Learning a foreign language has become essential in this era of globalization in order to expand one's horizons and develop a deeper understanding of various cultures and people. Indian schools have always taught foreign languages, but this is the first time one from an East Asian nation has been taught as well. Also, this language is being taught for the first time in the sixth standard. India and Japan have long had cordial relations. The first nation in East Asia to follow this route of economic modernization and rise to global dominance is Japan. With Japanese language skills, Indian youth now have a wealth of work prospects because of the strong relationship between India and Japan's industries.
The following are the key justifications for why learning Japanese can be beneficial It would facilitate greater cultural understanding. expanding to include more nations and the world stage, For Indian students seeking higher education, Japan may emerge as a new option, It would boost and enhance students' employability and It would provide Japan's growing economic and cultural relations the much-needed boost. Institutes like the Mirai Japanese Learning Center are giving students a new way of approaching the Japanese Language. Once you have mastered the Japanese language, you can earn a sizable salary working as a translator, interpreter, or even a trainer. In these industries, there is a tonne of work and profit to be had. Because there is less competition and a large need for translation and associated services in Japanese, it will be simpler for you to get well-paying employment. The scope is enormous, particularly in the tourism industry, which occasionally needs translators. Also, you can find work with export houses, embassies, diplomatic missions, businesses, and commerce, among other places.
Effective communicators of the Japanese language are extremely rare, particularly in India. As a result, it is reasonable to believe that there is little competition in this industry and that you have a significant competitive advantage. Japanese businesses are present throughout the world, not just in India. Imagine the chances that would be available to an Indian who is bilingual and has equal proficiency in both English and Japanese.
For those who can persevere through the difficulties and dedicate themselves to studying the language, learning Japanese opens up a world of intriguing options. Reading exquisite Japanese literature and indulging in its wealth of literary offerings is possible once you have mastered the language.
The growing relationship between both countries has opened many doors toward employability or career options and the opportunities beyond.
The article has not been edited by Pratidin Time and has been published as it is.