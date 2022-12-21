Winter Solstice 2022: Shortest day of the Year

21st or 22nd December of every year marks the beginning of Winter Solstice. It is also known as December Solstice, Hiemal Solstice, or Hibernal Solstice. This day is special because the Earth receives the shortest hours of sunlight, compared to the whole year.



This year, on 22nd December, the North Pole would be at the greatest distance from the sun at IST 3:17 A.M. According to Drikpanchang, the sunrise would occur at 7:10 AM and sunset would occur at 5:29 AM on 22nd December.

What causes the Winter Solstice?

Winter Solstice occurs when one of the earth’s poles is tilted away from the sun to the maximum. As the number of daylight hours decreases, the night will be the longest.

Which countries experience the Winter Solstice?

Countries such as the UK, US, Canada, India, China, and Russia experience the winter solstice.

At what time will the Winter Solstice 2022 occur in India?

In India, the Winter Solstice 2022 will occur on 22nd December, 3:17 AM.