One Held With Rs 1 Crore Worth Heroin In North Ghy

City police on Friday night seized a huge amount of heroin worth Rs 1 crore at Amingaon in North Guwahati.

As many as 15 packets filled with heroin were seized from a peddler, hailing from Karbi Anglong. His identity is yet to be ascertained.

The seizure was made from a bus station near an army camp located in the area.

It is learned that the drugs were being smuggled to Siliguri before being intercepted at Guwahati.

Meanwhile, a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused peddler.

On Thursday, Assam police seized illicit drugs worth over Rs 4 crore in Karimganj district and arrested three persons in connection to it.

The drugs were recovered from an Alto vehicle that was intercepted at Badarpur along the Assam-Tripura border.

A total of 48 soap boxes filled with drugs were seized from the vehicle that was concealed in inside the trunk.

The three arrested individuals have been identified as Islam Uddin, Hussain Ahmed and Abdul Latif.